KDK women chess players honoured

Nagpur, Oct 26

KDK College of Engineering felicitated its women players who emerged champions in Inter College Chess Tournament organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTMNU Nagpur University.

Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management secured second position. KDK Engineering principal Dr. D P Singh, vice principal Dr A M Badar, sport in-charge Dr. S R Ikhar and Prof D Y Ghadge felicitated the players. The team was represented by Shruti Telrandhe, Achal Barapatre, Divya Motghare, Aastha Shahu and Kalyani Lokhande.