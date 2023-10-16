Kherdekar father-son duo making right moves

After fifth round, Arnav is leading with five points to his credit whereas his father has 4.5 points to his kitty. In the fifth round, on top board, Kherdekar was held to a draw by seventh seed Yohan Boricha. However, on the second board,Arnav outclassed Shanumukha Pulli. Arnav is sharing the lead with Ayush Shirodkar. In the sixth round to be played on Monday, Arnav will lock horns with Shirodkar whereas Saurabh will take on Ishaan Tendolkar.