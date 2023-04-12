Khon kho tourney from today

The competition will be inaugurated on December 23 by BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and MLA Ashish Jaiswal will preside over . Former MLA Mallikarjun Reddy, Secretary of Matoshree Kashidevi Multipurpose Institute Uday Singhji Yadav, Zilla Parishad member Harish Uike, Sanjay Zade, Narendra Bandhate, Ramkrishna Varaghde and Rahul Kirpan will be present on this occasion. The semi-final matches will be played on December 25 morning and the final match will be played at 5 pm. After that, the prizes will be distributed. Organising secretary Yogesh Ghugguskar has informed that attractive prizes will be given to the winning and runner-up teams and many individual prizes will also be given.