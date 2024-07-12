Kidsthon on May 19

The event will be organised in three categories including 4 to 7 years, 8 to 11 and 12 to 14 years at Divisional Sports Complex at 6.30 am.

An artificial one mile (1609 metre) track has been prepared consisting hurdles and mud. A total of ten prizes will be given in each category. The first three will get cash prizes total worth Rs 30,000. Apart from it, each participant will get a cartificate of participation The last date of entry is May 17 by 5 pm. Chest numbers will be distributed to the athletes on May 18 from 9 am to 6 pm at the venue.

President of Khel Foundation Pavan Madavi, vice president Ritik Parve and treasurer Praful Bele have appealed to the students to participate in the event in large numbers. The event will be held under the chairmanship of NIS coach Gajanan Thakre and he will be assisted by Ramchandra Wani, Ankit Bhadke, Shubham Gaurav, Nikhil Rokde, Amit Shendre, Nikhil Nakhate, Pawan Baigane, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar, Amol Dhurve, Pranali Chanode, Rohit Barde, Ritesh Raut and others are working hard for the success of event. For more details interested can contact Pratik Umake (mobile no. 7066060274)