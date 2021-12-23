KKM-4 basketball tourney from Jan 3

The basketball champion in season-4 of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) will be played in two different age categories i.e.sub-junior and senior from January 3 to 12.

The matches in the Sub-Junior (U-13) championship will be played at three basketball courts simultaneously from Jan 3. Matches will be played at Ekatmata Sanskrutik Krida Mandal (ESKM), Medical Colony, Bhagwan Nagar, United Basketball Academy (UBA) Tiranga Square and at Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM) courts in Gurudeo Nagar.

Immediately after the U-13 group, matches in the Senior men and women section will begin at the twin courts of Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) in Bajaj Nagar

The basketball event of this multisport festival will be conducted by the Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA) and the 10-day tournament will carry a handsome prize money of Rs 4,28,000.

The champion team in every category will win a cash prize of Rs 41,000 while the team finishing second will be richer by Rs 35,000 and the third placed team takes home Rs 21,000 and attractive trophies. All the players will be given certificates and the podium finishers will be awarded medals.

In addition, the best player of the tournament in all the age categories will win a cash prize of Rs 5000. Other individual performers including best defender and impact player will get a cash prize of Rs 2500 each.

For details and registration contact can be made with Ayush Agrawal 9158394567 and Rajat Pawar 844602367.

Softball and fencing from Jan 3

Softball and fencing evens under KKM will be organised from January 3 onwards.

The softball championship will take place at Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur in senior men and women, sub-junior boys and girls and junior-boys and girls sections. The entry fee will be Rs 300 per team. The total prize money for the event will be Rs 2.34,000. The fencing event will be organised on January 3 and 4. The entry fees will be Rs 50 per player. The total prize money would be Rs 38,400.