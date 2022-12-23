KKM-5 dates to be declared today

The announcement of dates of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM) and events of the fifth edition is scheduled to be held at Suresh Bhat auditorium on Saturday at 6 pm.

Union Minister for Road and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, will announce the dates of the fifth edition of KKM and distribute the flags to the association representatives.

Bollywood actor and bodybuilder Thakur Anoop Singh, Indian wrestler Sangita Phogat and Padmabhushan, Padmashree Paralympic Gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia will be the special guests for the function.

On the occasion, MLC Pravin Datke, MLA's Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, former MP's Dr Vikas Mahatme, AJay Sancheti, former MLC's Girish Vyas, Anil Sole, former MLA's Sudhakar Deshmukh, Sudhakar Kohole, Dr Milind Mane will share the dais as the guests of honours. Former Mayor Sandip Joshi is the chief convenor of the event.