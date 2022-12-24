KKM-5 to start with 54 games from Jan 8

The fifth edition of this multisport discipline will be played at almost all the corners of the city from January 8 to 22, 2023. In 2023, 54 games will be played at 62 venues of the city in KKM-5.

The dates and venue were announced at a glittering function at Suresh Bhat hall on Saturday. Over 2500 players and officials joined the event where union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari, announced the dates and various sporting disciplines that will be played across all corners of the city in the fifth edition of the sporting extravaganza and distributed the flags to the association representatives.

Bollywood actor and bodybuilder Thakur Anoop Singh, Indian wrestler Sangita Phogat and Padmabhushan, Padmashree Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia were the special guests for the function.

Online registration for all sporting disciplines will be done at the KKM website — www.khasdarkridamahotsav.com.

Chief convener of the event and former mayor Sandip Joshi gave his introductory remarks.

On the occasion, MLC Pravin Datke, MLA's Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Mohan Mate, former MP's Dr Vikas Mahatme, AJay Sancheti, former MLC's Girish Vyas, Anil Sole, former MLA's Sudhakar Deshmukh, Sudhakar Kohole, Dr Milind Mane shared the dais as the guests of honours

Games to be organised

Football, Kho-Kho, Lawn Tennis, Basketball, Carrom, Athletics, Swimming, Volleyball, Badminton, Hockey, Chess, Kabaddi, Table Tennis, Cycling, Girls Box Cricket, Wrestling, BodyBuilding, Divyang games, Archery, Taekwondo, Boxing, Rifle Shooting, Fencing, Malkhamb, Gymnastics, Bench Press Powerlifting, Yog Kriya, Judo, Softball, Sepak Takraw, Handball, Cricket, Tug-of -War, Marathon, Marshal Art, karate, Atya Patya, Pittu, Langdi and many Indian games.