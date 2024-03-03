KKM-6 ends on high note

Union minister Nitin Gadkari presided over the concluding function. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, city BJP chief Bunty Kukde, MLC Pravin Datke, CEO and MD of JCB Deepak Shetty shared the dais.

Speaking further Gadkari said this yaer the six games in KKM were organised at Vidarbha-level and the event was organised for 17 days on 65 playgrounds involving 67,787 players. The prizes of Rs 1.35 crore were distributed. Kids and veterans also participated in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav with lot of enthusiasm", he said. Earlier chief convener of KKM Sandip Joshi made introductory remarks.

The president of Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) Haresh Vora was honoured with best organiser award. Best coach award was given to noted boxing coach Ganesh Purohit. Similarly, Shubhah Krida Mandal was adjudged as best sports associaiton of the city

List of Krida Bhushan awardees

Nikkita Joseph (badminton), Komal Mahajan (kho kho), Jidnyasa Zade (gymnastic), Bhavyashree Mahalle (athletics), Janhavi Hirudkar (cross country), Sharvari Pakhale (rifle shooting), Sourabh Wankhede (softball), Sameeksha Chandak (basketball), Tiya Awale (taekwon-do), Rashi Gavai (archery), Mrunali Banait (yogasan), Sharvari Gosewade (fencing), Vedika Pal (chess) and Alfiya Khan (gymnastic acrobatics).