KKM-7 kicks off today, Kangana to inaugurate

Dr Ambulkar further said total 58 sporting events will be organised at 73 city grounds in 20 days. It includes 2900 teams, 6,000 officials and 80,000 players. The players will be given total 12,317 medals and 762 trophies. Total prize money for the event is Rs 1.50 crore.

Dr Padmakar Charmode, Sachin Deshmukh, Ashpaq Sheikh, Prakash Chandrayan, Navneetsingh Tuli and others were present at the press conference.

Football dropped, kids cross country added

Dr Ambulkar said this year the game of football has been dropped and kids cross country has been included. Asked about the reason behind dropping the football Dr Ambulkar didn't elaborate much about it but said there are some technical difficulties. However, in this regard when contacted NDFA president Vora he said " We were interested in organising the football and futsal tournaments under KKM. Our only condition was that all the rules and regulations of NDFA and WIFA should be followed but they showed little interest".