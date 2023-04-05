KKR will have to improve performance against RCB

Pl,ayers to be watched out for

RCB

Virat Kohli: After returning to form, he scored runs continuously.

Faf du Plessis-Good coordination with Kohli

Mohammad Siraj: The first spell against Mumbai was very strong.

KKR

Andre Russell: The best all-rounder

Sunil Narine: Excellent spinner and can bat at any number.

Nitish Rana (Captain): Responsibility of scoring runs.