Komal, Disha excited to play in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought Vidarbha pacer Komnal Zanzad for Rs 25 lakh and batter Disha Kasat for her base prize of Rs 10 lakh during Women Premier League (WPL) auction held on Monday. Both players are quite excited to play in cash-rich franchise based league.

Remaining three Vidarbha players including India cap holder Bharti Fulmali, leg spinner Kanchan Nagwani and young Janhavi Rangnathan remained unsold.

Talking to Lokmat Times Konmal Zanzad said, " I had expected it. I am quite excited to perform in the inaugural edition of WPL. The second important thing is that I am in RCB which will be led by experienced Smriti Mandhana. Secondly, my Vidarbha colleague and captain Disha Kasat is also in the same franchise", she said. Mumbai Indians opened the bid for Komal but then RCB raised the paddle and bought her for Rs25 lakh.

It can be mentioned here that the 31-year left-arm speedster is the senior Vidarbha team member. She was selected in the Indian team for T-20 series. In 201`8-19 she hogged the limelight by claiming nine wickets for just eight runs one one-day league against Haryana.

Talking to Lokmat Times Vidarbha skipper Disha Kasat said" My performance in this season T-20 tournament has worked in my favour. I know I did well in T-20 format of the cricket and very few uncapped domestic players have been auctioned. I am very happy that I will be playing along with best players in the world."

Disha Kasat, who has been consistent in the last couple of years emerged highest run scorer in Senior Women's T-20 League this season. Apart from it, she has played in the BCCI Zonal Tournament and Women Challenger Trophy. She led Vidarbha to pre-quarterfinal in the senior one-day trophy this season.