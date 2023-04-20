Kotangale, Maras, Tiwari, Dilesh runners-up

The team of RSB Mumbai consist of six players and out of them four players are from Nagpur i.e. Nayandeep Kotangale, Gurpreet Singh Maras, Pradeep Tiwari. They belong to same department i.e. Defence Accounts Department but are posted in Different Offices. The fourth player is Dilesh Chawhare who works in Postal Department.

Regional Sports Control Board, Mumbai (RSB Mumbai) secured 1st runner up . This Championship was conducted on pool basis. During championship, RSB Mumbai team beat its counterparts, viz. Delhi secretariat, Odisha, Kerala, drew against CCSCSB Delhi in round 3rd, lost against RSB Bhubaneshwar in 5th round and in final round beat Andhra Pradesh and secured second position in the tournament. Gurpreet Singh Maras won all 6 matches and got the board prize as well.

Nayandeep Kotangale and Gurpreet Singh Maras both are currently working as senior auditor in PAO (ORs) The Guards Kamptee and gives credit for their success to Dr. Rajeev Chavan, PCDA (SC) Pune and R Rangarajan Dy. CDA / Officer In-charge of PAO.

Pradeep Tiwari, senior auditor is currently working in Jt. CDA (AF) Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur gives credit for his success to Dr. Pradeep Kumar Jena, Addl. CDA Airforce.

The members of RSB Mumbai team will get one increment as per the Civil Services norms.

Total 32 teams participated from all over India. RSB Chennai won the championship and CCSCSB Delhi secured third position.