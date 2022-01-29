Krida Bharti's mass Suryanamaskar drive from Feb 1

Addressing a press conference at SJAN office on Saturday president, Krida Bharti, Nagpur Mahanagar Dr Sharad Suryawanshi said Krida Bharti, Nagpur is also attempting to be part of the world record and has urged Nagpurians to join them. He said the organisation has started performing Surya Namaskar from Makar Sankranti, on January 14 and will continue till February 7.

Dr Suryawanshi said that Suryanamaskar is being performed at schools, colleges of Wardha, Gondia, Bhandara among others. He has appealed citizens to join them.

Dr Suryawanshi appealed citizens join them to perform 13 steps of Suryanamaskar from February 1 to 7 to stay fit and healthy. He informed that the organisation is planning to perform Surya Namaskar at important squares and by road sides of the city on February 6.

For this event, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nagpur Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari. Pro-VC, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr Sanjay Dudhe, President All India Krida Bharti Prasanna Hardas and others were also present.

The event is being organised in support of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Yoga Federation of India and Geeta Parivar. “Suryanamaskar is a simple exercise and can be performed anywhere. It has many benefits if performed in the morning hours,” said Dr Suryawanshi. Convener of the event Santosh Sakalle, Prashant Dani, Rudrendra Dakhane and others were present at the press conference.