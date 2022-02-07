Kunal Team skaters being laurels

Nagpur, Feb 7

The skaters of the Kunal Team excelled in the Mission Olympic National Skating Championship held at Goa recently.

The skaters bagged three gold, one silver and three bronze medals. In the below five category, Dhairya Thapa won two gold medals whereas Lucky Suri walked away with two bronze.

In the Under-8 section, Spruha Raut won bronze medal whereas in the Under-11 section, Devak Choudhary excelled and won one gold and one silver medal.

The skaters attribute the credit of their success to coach Kunal Baisware and their parents.