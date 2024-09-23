LAD U-19 basketball champ, BVM win U-17 crown

In an exciting Under-19 final, LAD pipped Ambedkar College 29-28 by just one point. After winning first quarter 9-8, LAD lost the momentum in the second quarter 2-0. However, after a change of ends, they improved their game and went on to win 7-4, 11-7 and walked away with one-point victory. Manjiri Padhye (11) and Mitali Kohale (7) fashioned LAD victory. For Ambedkar, the efforts of Shrija Lambat (11) and Meehira Dhote (7) were the main scorers.

In the Under-17 final, BVM Shrikrishna Nagar recorded one-sided 16-4 victory over Sanjuba High School. Vritti Punekar (7) and Harshita Choubey (4) were the main scorers.

Results

U-19 Girls (Final): LAD College (Manjiri Padhye 11, Mitali Kohale 7) bt Ambedkar College (Shrija Lambat 11, Meehira Dhote 7) 29-28 (9-8, 2-9, 7-4, 11-7)

U-17 Girls (final): BVM Srikrishna Nagar (Vritti Punekar 7, Harshita Choubey 4) bt Sanjuba High School (Aastha Nalode 4) 16-4 (2-0, 4-2, 4-0, 6-2);