Latur win twin volleyball titles

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2025 10:20 PM2025-01-20T22:20:02+5:302025-01-20T22:20:02+5:30

In the under-21 boys and under-18 girls categories, the Latur teams defeated the rival teams and won the title.

In the under-21 boys and under-18 girls categories, the Latur teams defeated the rival teams and won the title.

On Sunday night, in the boys' match in the under-21 age group, Latur faced Mumbai Latur maintained its dominance from the beginning of the matc and went on to win 25-18, 26-24, 25-22. In the same age group, Pune team girls defeated Nashik. There were many decisive moments in this very tight match. But in the end Pune team won the match 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 and became the champion of the tournament.

In the Under-18 boys' age group, Latur team had to accept defeat from Mumbai team. In the final match Mumbai defeated Latur 28-26, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20 to win the title. In the girls' category, Latur defeated Pune to clinch the title. Latur maintained dominance from the start and won the final match 25-11, 25-16, 25-22.

Secretary of KKM Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, Ashish Mukim, Pramod Tabhane, Vishal Lokhande, Nitin Mahajan, Sonali Kadu, Shilpa Kukde, Sunil Hande Saurabh Rokade were present during prize distribution function.

