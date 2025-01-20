Latur win twin volleyball titles

In the under-21 boys and under-18 girls categories, the Latur teams defeated the rival teams and won the title.

On Sunday night, in the boys' match in the under-21 age group, Latur faced Mumbai Latur maintained its dominance from the beginning of the matc and went on to win 25-18, 26-24, 25-22. In the same age group, Pune team girls defeated Nashik. There were many decisive moments in this very tight match. But in the end Pune team won the match 25-22, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 and became the champion of the tournament.

In the Under-18 boys' age group, Latur team had to accept defeat from Mumbai team. In the final match Mumbai defeated Latur 28-26, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20 to win the title. In the girls' category, Latur defeated Pune to clinch the title. Latur maintained dominance from the start and won the final match 25-11, 25-16, 25-22.

Secretary of KKM Dr. Piyush Ambulkar, Ashish Mukim, Pramod Tabhane, Vishal Lokhande, Nitin Mahajan, Sonali Kadu, Shilpa Kukde, Sunil Hande Saurabh Rokade were present during prize distribution function.