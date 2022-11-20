Lilaram, Rita, Datta, Pramila triumph

Lilaram Bawne clocked 34 min in open men (upto 40) category whereas Rita Tarare achieved the ten kilometre distance in 44 min 30 Secs in the open women (upto 40), section. Datta Kumar Sonawle clocked 44 min 20 Secs in open men (above 40) while Pramila clocked 1 hr 3 min open women (above 40) was crowned as the winner. Praveer Kumar, Accountant General (A&E)-II, Maharashtra, Nagpur flagged of the run. More than 400 runners including the office staff and fitness enthusiasts participated in the run .

CP Amitesh Kumar, Accountant General (Audit) R Thiruppathi Venkatasamy, Manimozhi, Dy. Accountant General, Pallavi Holkar and others were present on the occasion. Ranjit Sharma conducted the proceedings while Naresh Kumar Mannel proposed vote of thanks. The event was managed by Race Director, Mitesh Rambhia and his team.

Results

Open men (upto 40): Lilaram Bawane, Sunny Pusate, Sagar Sindhpure

Open women (upto 40)): Rita Tarare, Tejaswini Lamkane, Vidya Lohi

Open men (above 40): Datta Sonawale, Ganesh Sinku, Narendra Lamkane

Open women (above 40): Pramila, Reny Siddhu, Revati Shivbalan