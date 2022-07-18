Lokhande clinches dist carrom title

Nagpur, July 18

Top seed Nikhil Lokhande of Janta Wachnalaya lived up to his reputation and clinched the men’s single’s title of the Late Sanjay Francis Memorial Nagpur District Carrom Championship organised by Carrom Association, Nagpur at Bezonbagh Hall, on Sunday. In the final, Lokhande overcame Gurcharan Tambe of Om Club 2-1 to wrest the title.

Nikhil shot into the lead taking the first game 25-10. However, Tambe, a junior national champion, came back strongly to take the second game 25-16. In the decider, Nikhil started playing an offensive game and pocketed the title winning the game 25-4. In the third place match, Nitesh Bansod beat Nehal Somkuwar (Jai Bhim) 25-20, 4-15, 25-13.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Lokhande got the better of Bansod also of Janta Club 5-17, 25-13, 22-16 while Gurucharan Tambe beat Nehal Somkuwar of Jai Bhim Club 18-17, 21-12.

Prizes were distributed by International Master Anup Deshmukh and former corporator Suresh Jagyasi.On the occasion, Raju Khandare, national volleyball player, SM Narnaware, chief referee, Manohar Wankhede, assistant chief referee and Raju Ramaswami, elder brother of late Sanjay Francis were also present. Naval Meshram proposed a vote of thanks .

Results (Quarter-finals): Nikhil Lokhande (Janta) bt Mohd Amin (Star) 13-25 , 25-12 , 21-9; Nitesh Bansod (Janta) bt Nilesh Patil (Janta) 25-16, 19-17; Gurucharan Tambe (Om) bt Manish Tembhurne (NCI) 25-12, 25-16; Nehal Somkuwar (Jai Bhim) bt Mohnish Meshram (Siddharth) 25-12, 25-16.