Lokhande gets top billing in dist carrom tournament

Nagpur,

Nikhil Lokhande of Janata Vachanalaya has been given top billing in Late Sanjay Francis Memorial District Carrom Championship beginning at Bezonbagh Hall, Kamptee Road on Friday. The tournament has been organised by Carrom Association, Nagpur. In this tournament total 112 men single's entries have been received from various carrom clubs of Nagpur. The tournament will commence at1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Seedings: 1. Nikhil Lokhande (Janta Vachanalaya), 2. Ishant Sakhre (Janta Vachanalaya), 3. Sahil Samudre (Jai Bhim), 4. Nitesh Bansode (Janta Vachanalaya), 5. Nilesh Patil (Janta Vachanalaya), 6. Gurucharan Tambe (Om), 7. Mohnish meshram (Siddharth), 8. Gul Khan (Huren)