Lokmat retain cricket crown

The credit of Lokma't comprehensive victory mainly goes to explosive batsman Nitin Pataria who sent the rival bowlers on leather hunt and smashed 127 in just 51 balls hitting 11 sixes and equal number of boundaries. His knocked helped Lokmat to pile up highest total of the tournament this season (211 for 9 in 20 overs). At one stage Lokmat were struggling on 44 for 4 but then Pataria and Nitin Shriwas (25,19b, 3x4) dominated the rival bowlers and helped Lokmat to cross 200-run mark. Opener Sharad Mishra contributed 17 whereas coming down the order Yogesh Pande scored 12 runs in five balls.

In reply, Punyanagari lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for a paltry 75 in 14.5 overs. Only Shreedhar Hatagade (22) and captain Pankaj Pande (13) showed some resistance. For Lokmat Sarang Walwatkar (2-0-9-2), Pravin Lokhande (4-0-10-2) and Sharad Mishra (3-0-6-2) shared six wickets between them.

OCW director KMP Singh was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Ironman Rajendra Jaiswal, Lakhan Jaiswal of Jaiswal Communications and Shrirang Tembhekar of Vicco were also present on the occasion. SJAN member Naresh Shelke conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.

Brief scores

Lokmat 211 for 9 in 20 overs:(Nitin Pataria 127 (b51, 11x4, 11x6), Nitin Shriwas 25 (b 19, 6x3); Sharad Mishra 17 (b7, 4x4) Yogesh Pande 12 not out, Shreedhar Hatagade 4-0-29-3, Sunil Khorgade 4-0-29-2)

Punyanagari: 75 all out in 14.6 overs: (Pankaj Pande 13 (b10, 2x4), Shreedhar Hatagade 22 (b 21, 4x4); Sarang Walwatkar 2-0-9-2, Pravin Lokhande 4-0-10-2, Sharad Mishra 3-0-6-2).

Individual awards

Man-of-the-final: Nitin Pataria

Best Batsman: Nitin Pataria

Man of the series: Nitin Pataria.

Best Bowler: Nitin Pataria

Best wicketkeeper: Shrikant Kotgule