Lokmat's dominance in media badminton tournament

Minal Jain of Lokmat overcame arch-rival Deepika Gedekar 21-10, 21-18 to win the women's singles crown.

Director of Suyash Herbal Vikas Ahuja,Vikas Ahuja was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Ciordinator, PGTD, RTMNU Madhavi Mardikar and former SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur were also present. Naresh Shelke conducted the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Men's singles final: Ashish Jain [1] bt Rajesh Sharma [4]21-14, 21-11 ; Semis: Ashish Jain [1] bt SS Ahmed 21-11 24-22 ; Rajesh Sharma bt Mahesh Sarangi [2]21-13 22-20

Women's singles final: Minal Jain [1] bt Deepika Gedekar [2]21-10 21-18; Semis: Minal Jain bt Meha Sharma 21-6 21-12 ; Deepika Gedekar bt Priya Jais 21-13 21-10 ;

Men's doubles final: Mahesh P Sarangi-SS Ahmed [1] bt Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar 21-14 21-15 ; Semis: Mahesh Sarangi- SS Ahmed [1] bt Fakhruddin Bohra-Manish Sakharwade 21-10 21-9 ;

Ashish Jain-Raviraj Ambadwar bt Manish Shrivas Satish Dandare 21-6 21-5.