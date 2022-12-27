Maha drub Andhra 10-0 in opener

Mohit Khobragade, Jay Uikey and Sushant Kamble netted three goals each for Maharashtra.

Earlier Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar inaugurated the tournament. President of Cycle Polo Federation of India Air Marshal (rtd) Pradip Bapat, secretary Dinesh Sarve, Dr Vinod Jaiswal, Dr SR Lunge, Dr NT Deshmukh, Milind Patle, Kamlakar Godbole, Uttam Itankar, Tanaji Wanve, Harish Dikondwar and others were present on the occasion. Organising committee secretary Gananan Burde conducted the proceedings. The working president of the district association Dr Vinod Jaiswal made introductory remarks. Chandrakant Tijare proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Maharashtra beat Andhra Pradesh 10-0, Indian Army bt Uttar Pradesh 11-1, Air Force bt Madhya Pradesh 11-0, Territorial Army bt Kerala (CPFI) 4-0, Karnataka bt Gujarat 5-0, Tamil Nadu bt Pondicherry 3-0