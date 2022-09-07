Maha sub jr team emerge runners-up

In the deciding match, Maharashtra sub-junior team lost to Rajasthan. Apart from this, the Maharashtra team finished third in the 34th National Senior Group Tournament. This team defeated Kerala in the final. The state sub-junior team which finished runners-up was led by Sanskriti Patil. Tanishq Salunke was the vice-captain. The team consisted of Aditya Gawde, Swaroop Chavan, Jaydan, Soham Phadtare, Vishwajit Patil, Chaitanya Kharat, Sai Mohite, Arya Patil, Divya Sabdagire, Shreya Watve, Shragvi Jagdale, Gayatri Dagdia. Ketan Bhapkar was the coach and Rashi Dhulia was the manager.

Pune's Avinash Ashirsinghe led the senior Maharashtra team which finished third. Sharyu Jagtap had the vice-captaincy. The team consists of Shreyas Pawar, Pranav Pomane, Sandesh Pawar, Digvijay Atole, Dishan Gandhi, Suraj Kadam, Shraddha Tendulkar, Vishakha Palande, Siddhi Sethi, Nisha Pandya, Shivani Ghodke, Pooja Pandey, Rakhib Ketan Duggad, Abhishek Narwade, Shivani Yele, Shweta Shinde. Dr. Gautam Jadhav was the coach while the manager was Atul Khomene.

Pranav Pomane, Sandesh Pawar, Dishan Gandhi, Sharyu Jagtap and Pooja Pande from Maharashtra team have been selected for the Indian team selection camp based on their performance in the tournament.