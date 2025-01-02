Maha women handball team declared

Nagpur: Maharashtra's senior women's handball team has been announced. for the 53rd National Women's Handball Championship to be held in Purnia, Bihar from January 5 to 9. The players were selected through the selection trial s trial held recently at the local divisional sports complex. The trial was jointly organised by Handball Association Maharashtra and Handball Association Mahanagar Nagpur.

According to the information given by Nagpur City Handball Association president Rakesh Bansod, Mumbai's Jyoti Yadav has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team. The team includes Sania Rajbhar (Mumbai), Aparna Awale (Kolhapur), Ishwari Adsul and Aishwarya Jamdar (Solapur), Arya Tumsare and Kalyani Karbhade (Bhandara), Simran Moharkar and Sanika Pardhi, Swati Garde (Chandrapur), Snehal Shende (Gadchiroli), Mayuri Wakode, Seema Sawale (Nagpur), Kanchan Chavan (Wardha), Shraddha Bankar (Aurangabad), Sanghmitra Sardar (Dhule). Shraddha Mistry, Pune. The coaches are Rakesh Bansod and Vinay Padolia and the manager is Pallavi Bhoskar. Dr. Nishant Tipte, Prof. Milind Shinde and Tausif Khan selected the team. Before that, the trial was inaugurated in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Skill Development Shailesh Bhagat and Shiv Chhatrapati Award winners Satish Dhondge, Ashlesha Ingole, Preeti Supare, national athletes Yogendra Sayam, Rajesh Shambharkar, Anupam Jagtap and others.