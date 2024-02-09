Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition in Nagpur from Feb 16-26: Girish Mahajan

Due to the overwhelming response to 'Mahalaxmi Saras' 2023-24 in Mumbai, the state government has decided to organize additional Saras at Nagpur this year. 'Mahalaxmi Saras' will be held in Nagpur from February 16 to 26, 2024 and it will get a great response from Nagpurkars, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan expressed hope.

Mahajan said that exhibitions are organized at the state level, department level, and district level to provide a market for the products of self-help groups in rural areas. Since 2004, the Mahalakshmi Saras Exhibition has been organized in Mumbai under the Rural Development Department. At the country level, sales and exhibition events are organized in every state. Last time, UMED - Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission organized the 19th Mahalaxmi Saras Sales Exhibition at BKC Mumbai from December 26, 2023 to January 8, 2023. The exhibition received a record response from Mumbai and surrounding areas. Nagpur's Mahalaxmi Saras will have a total of 250 stalls, including 100 food stalls and 150 other stalls.