Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Eknath Shinde Visit Memorial of RSS Founder KB Hedgewar in Nagpur (Watch Videos)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde visited the memorial of RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar in Nagpur on Thursday morning and paid tributes to him.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Visit Smruti Mandir

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other leaders pays tribute at the Smruti Mandir at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur

They also paid respects at the memorial of MS Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). State assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe and various other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena also paid homage at the memorials of Dr Hedgewar and Golwalkar.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visit Smruti Mandir

#WATCH | Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde along with other leaders pays tribute at the Smruti Mandir at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur

They also met with the Sangh office-bearers who gave them a brief introduction of the RSS. The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

#WATCH | Nagpur | Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "This is a very holy land. After coming here, everyone gets energy and inspiration...Next year Sangh Parivar will be completing 100 years, this is a very big thing...Whoever wants to do social work with an unbiased spirit, must come here,"

"This is a very holy land. After coming here, everyone gets energy and inspiration...Next year Sangh Parivar will be completing 100 years, this is a very big thing...Whoever wants to do social work with an unbiased spirit, must come here," said Eknath Shinde.