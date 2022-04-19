Maharashtra pile up 316 / 4

Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat first. Their decision proved correct and their batsmen punished Vidarbha bowlers. While Patil played an unbeaten knock of 108, Atharva Wanve missed the century by eight runs. Arshin Kulkarni was also unlucky as he was dismissed on 49. Captain A Pawar scored quickfire 53 in 61 balls hitting eight boundaries and two sixes. For fourth wicket partnership Patil and Atharva Wanve made 166 run partnership.

For Vidarbha left-arm spinner Ashit Singh claimed three wickets for 60 runs but he didn't get much support from the other end although Vidarbhh utilised eight bowlers.

Brief scores

Maharashtra (1st innings): 316 for 4 in 91.1 overs (Digvijay Patil 108 not out, Atharv Wanve 92, Arshin Kulkarni (49), A Pawar 51 not out, Ashit Singh 3 for 60) vs Vidarbha