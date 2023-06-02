Maharashtra team runners up

The winners of the three-day competition held at Aminity Public School Sports Complex were felicitated with attractive trophies and gifts by Rudrapur Mmyor Rampal Singh.

In the final match of junior group, Haryana defeated Maharashtra team by 10-4. The Tamil Nadu team finished third and the Kerala team finished fourth. Maharashtra lost to Kerala in a tight final of the Federation Cup. Himachal Pradesh defeated Haryana in the third place match. Maharashtra's Pranav Pomane and Kerala's Shilpa were declared as the 'outstanding players' in the senior category. Both the teams of Maharashtra who won the runner-up titles. Dr. Gautam Jadhav, Ketan Bhapkar, Atul Khomane, Sachin Vavle trained the players.

The prize distribution ceremony were attended by Korfball Federation President Himanshunath Mishra, general secretary Abhin Thomas, Aminity Public School director Subhash Arora, school principal Indira Tripathi, senior sports organiser Praveen Manvatkar, Korfball Federation founder Ashok Kumar, Indian Korfball team Coach Rajesh Saini and others were also present on the occasion.