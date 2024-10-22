Maharashtra Train Derailment: Two Coaches of CSMT Shalimar Express Derail Near Kalamna Station in Nagpur (Watch Video)

Nagpur, Maharashtra (October 22, 2024): Two coaches of the CSMT Shalimar Express (train number 18029) derailed near Kalamna station on Tuesday. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Restoration work is currently underway as railway authorities work to clear the site and resume normal operations.

Dilip Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of South East Central Railway, confirmed the incident, stating, "Two coaches of the train, S2 and the parcel van, got derailed. No passengers were injured in this incident."

The railway administration is working diligently to ensure passengers reach their destinations. Singh added that there is no information regarding any loss of life related to the derailment. A helpline has been established, and basic facilities are being provided to affected passengers.