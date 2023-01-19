'Maintain focus to achieve goal'

The U-19 team, which had lifted the Vinoo Mankad (One-Day) Trophy in October last year, won the multi-day Cooch Behar Trophy earlier this month.

It may be recalled that Vidarbha had last won the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in 2018-19 and the Cooch Behar Trophy in 2017-18. The U-19 boys had also twice finished runners-up --- in 2018-19 and 2019-20 --- in the Cooch Behar Trophy.

The players and support staff were presented with a silver salver each by the VCA president Justice Vinay M. Deshpande (Retd) at a small function held at the Billimoria Hall of VCA’s stadium at Civil Lines.

Congratulating the boys, VCA president Mr Deshpande said: “Heartiest congratulations to the entire squad. I am sure this will serve as a stepping stone for bigger success in the future. If you keep working hard and maintain your focus and concentration, I am sure you will achieve your goals.”

VCA’s immediate past president Adwait Manohar, during whose tenure the team had won the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, was present as a special guest. VCA secretary, Sanjay Badkas, vice-president Dr Avinash Deshmukh, joint-secretary Chandrakant Manke and treasurer Arjun Phatak also graced the occasion with their presence. The VCA president also lauded the role played by the parents of the players who were also present at the function.

The biggest cheers were reserved for coach Usman Ghani, under whose guidance the U-19 team displayed remarkable consistency and remained unbeaten in both formats of the game this season.