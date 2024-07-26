Major Tragedy Averted in Nagpur: Train Halts Just in Time to Avoid Collision with School Bus Carrying 40 Students at Khaparkheda Railway Crossing (Watch Video)

In Nagpur a major tragedy was averted on Thursday after a school bus carrying 40 students got stuck at the Khaparkheda Railway Crossing. According to the reports, a bus was trapped for 10 minutes in the middle of level-crossing at Khaparkheda a village in Maharashtra when Itwari-bound Chhindwara-Itwari Express approaching.

Another four wheeler was also stuck when the gateman closing the gate on both sides. The incident occurred when a school bus was heading towards Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station residential colony. Suddenly, the vehicle stuck on the railway crossing and left students into alarming situation with bus driver and conductor. Seeing this, local people towards the track and started waving, signalling the train's loco pilot to stop it.



महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर के टला बड़ा हादसा..*l



नागपुर में रेलवे ट्रैक पर फंसी स्कूल बस...बाल-बाल बचे 40 छात्र..



नागपुर-छिंदवाड़ा रेलवे लाइन पर खापरखेड़ा रेलवे क्रॉसिंग की घटना..



एक स्कूल बस 40 बच्चों को लेकर जा रही थी, तभी अचानक रेलवे फाटक बंद हो गया.. pic.twitter.com/y1GtBFwbLW — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 26, 2024

Some passers-by started waving a red flag picked from the railway kiosk at the train which had got a green signal to pass the stretch. Another Good Samaritan picked up a plastic barrier used for roadside civil work and placed it in the middle of the track.

Efforts from the local, helps the loco pilot to notice the situation and halt the train before the level crossing. Simultaneously, the level crossing gates were opened to allow the school bus and the car to pass.

Khaparkheda police station senior inspector Dhanaji Jhalak said no one was injured in the horrific incident. "One of the gates of the level crossing possibly closed before the other one allowing the schoolbus and a car to enter the crossing and got trapped in the middle. As a result, it left no scope for the two vehicles to move to safety," told Jhalak to TOI.