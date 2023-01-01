Malewar hits 92 as Vid crawl to 225/5

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 239 for 9, TN added 35 more runs and were all out for 274. Akash Devkumar played a crucial knock of 41 whereas G Govinth remained not out on 12.

For Vidarbha, Pratham Maheshwari (3 for 59) was the main wicket taker. Rajsingh Chavhan (2 for 54) and Gaurav Farde (2 for 58) also bowled welll.

Vidarbha were still trailing by 49 runs with five wickets in hand. Their batting was mainly removed around opener Neela Athaley (65, 109 b, 8x4) and in form Danish Malewar (92, 118 b, 12x4, 1x6) who scored brilliant half centuries. Vidarbha lost opener Zubairoddin (2) cheaply as P Vignesh trapped him in front of stumps with 28 runs on board. Wicket keeper batsman Rohit Binkar returned to the pavilion contributing 11. Then Athaley and Binkar played sensibly. Once settled they started to build up a good partnership and in the process also completed half centuries. Both stitched up a valuable partnership of 85 runs for the third wicket. When both were going great guns, CV Achyut broke their partnership by dismissing Athaley. After his departure captain Mohamamd Faiz who is still playing on 37 gave good company to Malewar. They added 63 runs for foufth wicket partnership. When Malewar was eight run short of century, Mohamed Ali trapped him leg before. Thus Vidarbha lost four wickets for 193. Jagjot Singh scored 19 runs. At stumps Dhamrendra Thakur (5) was giving the company to the skipper.

Brief scores

Tamil Nadu (1st innings): 274 all out in 10303 overs (Andre Siddarth 57, AB Dhiyash 44,

Devkumar 41, P Vignesh 25, Karthick Manikandan 27, Pratham Maheshwari 3 for 59, Rajsingh Chavhan 2 for 54, Gaurav Farde 2 for 58)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 225 for 5 in 74 overs (Danish Malewar 92, Neel Athaley 65, Mohammad Faiz batting 37, P Vignesh 2 for 66).