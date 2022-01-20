Malvika, Aakarshi QF face off again

Nagpur, Jan 20

Barely a one-week back city's international shuttler Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap had a face-off in the quarterfinals of India Open at New Delhi in which Aakarshi got the better of Malvika. However, Malvika has an opportunity to take revenge when she will clash with her in the quarterfinal of Syed Modi India International 2022 at Lucknow on Friday.

In her second-round match, Malvika who has achieved 84th rank in BWF world ranking in the women's singles made a light work of Prerana Neeluri 21-10, 21-8 in just 27 minutes. Aakarshi too didn't break into the sweat while defeating Sai Uttejitha Rao 21-9, 21-6.

In women doubles event, the challenge of city's RitikaThaker and her Mumbai partner Simran Singhi ended when they lost to seventh seed Treesa Jolly- Gayatri Gopichand 12-21, 7-21.