Malvika Bansod attains career-best ranking of 61

International shuttler Malvika Bansod has jumped to six places to attain a career-best world ranking of 61, according to the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Malvika Bansod had a dram season. In the recently concluded Odisha Open she lost narrowly to teenager Unnati Hoods in the semifinals. Earlier The 20-year-old shocked her idol Saina Nehwal in the second round of the India Open to reach the quarterfinals of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament earlier this month.

She continued her excellent form to storm into the final of the Syed Modi tournament in Lucknow. However, her dream run was stopped by eventual champion PV Sindhu in the final, who also ended her title drought of nearly three years. The youngster garnered a whopping 14, 840 points from just three tournaments to take her total collection to 29, 262 points. As runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament, Malvika notched up 5950 points to add to her previous week's 5040 points from the India Open.