Malvika clinches silver in Italy

City's international shuttler Malvika Bansod added another feather to her cap by clinching a silver medal in Italian International 2022 Badminton Tournament in Milan on Sunday.

In the final, top-seeded Malvika who played well throughout the tournament lost to second seed Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu 9-21, 11-21 in 27 minutes.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Malvika took one hour and eight minutes to beat compatriot Tanya Hemanth 12-21, 21-16, 21-15. After being one game down,

Malvika pulled her socks for a thrilling win. Earlier in the quarters, she got rid of Singapore InsyirahKhan also in three games.

In that quartter-final matc halso, Malvika looked out of sorts in the first game but lifted her game to finally win 11-21, 25-23, 21-13 in one hour and five minutes.

This was her second appearance in final after Syed Modi tourney and also second in Europe after Lithuania gold medal effort last year

