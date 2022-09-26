Malvika crashes out in semis

Nagur, Sept 24

Top seed Malvika Bansod crashed out of women's singles event in India Chattisgarh International Challenge 2022 at Raipur on Saturday.

In the tough semi-final encounter that lasted for one hours and six minutes. unseeded Tasnim Mir shocked her in three games. In International Challenge Championship in Nagpur , Malvika made an early exit as she was surprised by Aashi Rawat in the second round. In the first game Tasnim took the lead by winning it 21-18. However in the second game, Malvika regrouped herself and on the basis of powerful smashes and long rallies she restored the parity by winning it. The third game was keenly contested.Both the shuttles were tied at 20-20 . Ultimately Tasnim earned two consecutive points to romp home the victory. In the final to be played on Sunday Tasnim will take on sixth seed Iram Farooqui who defeated Pune's Purva Barve 22-20, 21-15. Earlier in the quarterfinal on Friday, Malvika made a light work of Isharani Baruah 21-13, 21-8.

Mixed doubles pair of Ritika Thaker and Dingku Singh also faced the defeat previous day. They lost to eighth seeded Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy in straight games. Rohan and SikkiReddy took the first game 21-15 and then won the match with a 21-14 score.