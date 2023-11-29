Malvika goes down

City's international shuttler Malvika Bansod went down fighting to world champion Japanese shuttler Nozomi Okuhara in the women's singles first round of Syed Modi India International 2023 in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Malvika won the first game 21-18 but failed to maintain tempo and lost next two games 17-21, 10-21. Coming out of her illness from dengue and typhoid post Asian games , Malvika delivered a brilliant performance.