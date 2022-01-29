Malvika goes down fighting in SF

The 14-year-old Unnati shocked 20-year-old and pre-tournament favourite Malavika 24-22, 24-22 in 50 minutes to book her place in Sunday's final of the Super 100 badminton tournament.

Though she won in straight games, Unnati, the world No. 418, had to save three match points to overcome Malvika, who is ranked 67th in the current BWF Rankings. Unnati also saved a game point in the opening game. Unnati, who had made the final on her senior international circuit debut at the India International Challenge in October last year, will be facing 21-year-old Smit Toshniwal in the summit clash for her first Super 100 title.