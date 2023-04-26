Malvika goes down fighting

22-year-old Malavika Bansod came up with a valiant battle against World No. 1 and top seed Akane Yamaguchi. Malavika, ranked 42, went toe-to-toe with Yamaguchi in a 46-minute battle. The southpaw was left with a heartbreaking defeat 23-25, 19-21 in the first round.

Earlier Tuesday, doubles specialists Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhu lost Alyssa Ysabel Leonardophi-Tjea Marie Pomar 21-15, 15-21, 11-21.