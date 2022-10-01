Malvika helps Maha enter SF

Malvika Bansod beat Delhi’s Deepshikha Singh 21-19, 12-21, 21-17 in a thriller that lasted for 67 minutes.

Earlier Pratik Ranade and Akshaya Warang provided a flying start to Maharashtra by winning their mixed doubles match. However, Delhi restored the parity by winning the men’s singles.nMen's doubles pair Chirag Shetty-Viplav Kuvale then sealed the tie in Maharashtra's favour by defeating Nitin Kumar and Harsh Rana 21-14, 21-13 in just 27 minutes.

Nagpur's Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi were scheduled to play in the women's doubles but their services were not required as Maharashtra won the best-of-five-match rubber 3-1.

Maharashtra will now lock horns with formidable Telangana for a spot in the final.