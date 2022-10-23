Malvika triumphs, Rohan finishes runners-up

While top seed Malvika Bansod emerged women’s singles champion, Rohan Gurbani finished as runner-up in the men’s singles.

City’s premier shuttler Malvika Bansod lived up to her brilliant form and reputation on her way to grabbing yet another All India senior title.

In a pulsating final, the 21-year-old Malvika stopped the dream run of qualifier Adita Rao of Gujarat. Malvik rallied back to edge past Adita Rao 13-21, 21-17, 22-20. The thrilling final lasted for an hour and three minutes and kept spectators on the edge of their seats. It was a tenth gold medal for Malvika including the BAI selection trials which was conducted early this year in New Delhi. Malvika, who is supported by Vishvaraj Infrastructure Limited (VIL), has been in splendid form this season and has also reached her career-best world ranking of 41.

Qualifier Rohan had a dream run in the competition and impressed everyone with his outstanding performance. The giant-killing run of Rohan was finally halted in the summit clash on Sunday by an experienced opponent.

The former sub-junior India No. 1 Rohan lost to Mumbai southpaw Kaushal Dharmamer 10-21, 16-21in the final. In a battle between a qualifier and unseeded player, the experience of Kaushal proved handy for the Mumbai youngster.

Rohan toppled two seeded players on way to reaching his maiden final at the All India Senior Ranking tournament. In a matter of six days, Rohan played a whopping ten matches including four in the qualification to make the cut for the main draw.

Barring a quarter-final against Mumbai’s Harsheel Dani, Rohan won all his matches in straight games to storm into the Sunday’s final.