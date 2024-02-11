Malvika wins badminton crown in Europe

She defeated Anupama Upadhyayaya from NCE Guwahati in the semis and then final she got the better of Tanya Hemant of PPBA.

It can be mentioned here that she won silver in Italy Challenge in 2023, bronze in Bahrain Challenge in 2019, silver in Syed Modi 300 in 2022 and the Guwahati Masters 300 bronze 2024

Talking to Lokmat Times she said, " These are just a few titles I won other than Maldives and Nepal gold medals. I fought dengue and typhoid post Asian games and took sometime to reach ti this level . I want to thank the almighty, my family and Suchitra Badminton Aacademy for the immense support and guidance. I will maintain that my best is yet to come:.