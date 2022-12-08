Manas, Sani U-13 chess champs

The tournament was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H. Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology College, Shraddha Park ,Near MIDC Police Station, Hingna- Wadi Link Road Nagpur.

Though some players eyeing for the selection chose to remain safe without taking undue risk in the last round but some games were very hard fought.

Manas drew last round with Nagpur’s Arush Chitre to reach seven points. However, the second board saw a long battle between Boominathan Lalitaditaayyanar and top Seed Viresh Sharnarthi both of Pune. Boominathan emerged victorious in a lengthy battle to also reach seven points. Manas was declared winner on the basis of the tiebreaker. The second position was bagged by Boominathan. Arush Chitre, Shaunak Badole both Nagpur, Nihaan Pohone of Chandrapur and Vivaan Saraogi of Nagpur scored 6.5 points each and were placed 3rd to 6th respectively in the final list.

In the girls Group, games on top two boards ended in draws with three players Sani Deshpande of Aurangabad, Divya Patil of Kolhapur and Shraddha Bajaj of Nagpur reaching 6.5 points. However on application of tie breakers, Sani was declared winner followed by Divya Patil as runners up. Nagpur’s Shraddha Bajaj was placed third in the final standings. Disha Patil of Kolhapur, Ishawari Jagdale of Sangli, Vedika Pal of Nagpur, Vritika Game of Nagpur and Swarali Hatvalne of Solapur scored 6 points and were placed from 4th to 8th position respectively on the basis of the tie break score. Prizes were distributed at the hands of drector, Raisoni Group f Dr. Vivek Kapoor, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, chief arbiter IA Ajinkya Pingle shared the dias. Shri S.S.Soman compered the programme announced the names of winners and also proposed vote of thanks.