Mavika enters quarters,beat U-19 World No. 1 Tasnim

Nagpur, Jan 27

Continuing her winning streak international shuttler Malvika Bansod entered the women singles quarterfinals in the ongoing Odisha Open at Lala Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. Malvika overcame the challenge of Under-19 World No. 1 Tasnim Mir 21-13, 21-15 in 33 minutes. Malvika dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. In the first game, she scored six most consecutive points whereas Tasnin scored four. In the second game also, Malvika dominated. Again Malvika scored six most consecutive points.

Now in the quarterfinals Malvika will take on Tanya Hemanth who defeated who got walkover from Kanika Kanwal.

Earlier in the first round on Wednesday, Malvika who just achieved career best 67th world ranking made a light work of Srivedya Gurzada 21-16, 21-1 1 in just 28 minutes.