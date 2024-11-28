Max docs preforms critical cardiac procedure
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2024 06:50 PM2024-11-28T18:50:02+5:302024-11-28T18:50:02+5:30
pulmonary angiography, which revealed massive clots in the pulmonary arteries. Further diagnostics confirmed the presence of clots in the ...
confirmed the presence of clots in the pulmonary artery, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.
confirmed the presence of clots in the pulmonary artery, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.
While in the emergency room, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest. Recognizing the urgency, the
Emergency Team promptly initiated high-quality Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and followed
Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) protocols. An Altiplase shot was administered through the vein
to dissolve the clots in the pulmonary artery and prevent future blockages.
The expert team of doctors, led by Dr. V. Niranjani, Head of the Emergency Room, intubated the
patient and rigorously adhered to ACLS protocols. Additionally, on-call cardiologist Dr. Shoeb Nadeem
provided real-time diagnosis and treatment, guiding the subsequent steps in emergency
