Max docs preforms critical cardiac procedure

pulmonary angiography, which revealed massive clots in the pulmonary arteries. Further diagnostics

confirmed the presence of clots in the pulmonary artery, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.

While in the emergency room, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest. Recognizing the urgency, the

Emergency Team promptly initiated high-quality Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and followed

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) protocols. An Altiplase shot was administered through the vein

to dissolve the clots in the pulmonary artery and prevent future blockages.

The expert team of doctors, led by Dr. V. Niranjani, Head of the Emergency Room, intubated the

patient and rigorously adhered to ACLS protocols. Additionally, on-call cardiologist Dr. Shoeb Nadeem

provided real-time diagnosis and treatment, guiding the subsequent steps in emergency

management.