MBA president Welukar, secy Gokhale feted

Nagpur, Aug 25

President of Maha Basketball Association (MBA) Dr. Dhananjay Welukar and secretary Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Shatrughna Gokhale were felicitated at the hands of former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari on Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana ground. Programme was organised by Shivaji Nagar Nagrik Mandal in association with Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana. Former NMC Standing Committee Sandeep Jadhav, former corporator Sanjay Bangale, President of Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana Avinash Bendre, president of Shivaji Nagar Nagrik Mandal Nikhil Mundle and Director Physical Education RTMNU Dr Sharad Suryawanshi were amongst the chief guests present on the dais.

Veteran basketball administrators Suresh Ghugre, Arvind Garud, Mahesh Updeo, Arvind Joshi, Umesh Bhadade, Sameer Deshmukh, Subodh Dixit, Nitin Patwardhan, Hemant Nipane, President of Valmiki Foundation Satish Dagor, president of Sanjeevani Foundation Nilesh Nagarkar, vice president of NDBA Sameer Shrivastav, secretary NBYS Sandeep Durugkar, Prashant Sonawne, Mangesh Sambe, secretary GKM Jagdish Panchbuddhe, secretary UBA Sachin Dhage, Pushpak Tambekar, Anup Maske, Parikshit Pande and many Basketball coaches, players and parents were prominently present on the occasion.