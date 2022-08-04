MBA to introduce 'outdoor badminton' tournaments

Nagpur, Aug 3

After the international success of ace shuttlers, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, the game of badminton has become very popular all over the country. It also helped develop the infrastructure for the game in the cities. In rural areas though, the game is not so popular for want of infrastructure.

To deal with this issue, Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) has decided to introduce 'outdoor badminton' tournaments, particularly at taluka level. MBA tournament secretary and the secretary of Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) Mangesh Kashikar said, “To popularise the game we don't have an option but to go for outdoor tournaments. Take the example of national coach Gopichand. He popularised the game in his State by conducting a lot of outdoor tournaments in rural areas. Those evoked a good response. In future, outdoor tournaments will become an integral part of the game and for that special shuttles have already been introduced in market."

“We are planning to organise outdoor tournament for the first time at Bhivapur in either in November or December,” Kashikar said.

MBA is also aiming to popularise the game in tribal areas like Gadchiroli. Kashikar said, "Athletics is very popular in the such areas because it requires no expenditure but badminton requires funds and infrastructure. In such a situation, outdoor activity is the best option. Out president Arun Lakhani has already taken the initiative in this direction” he said.

Apart from holding outdoor tournaments, MBA has been allotting its tournaments at smaller district centres and even talukas. Earlier badminton tournaments were restricted to big cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Aurangabad but in the last few years, places like Wardha and Yavatmal successfully conducted the state tournaments. “After I took over as MBA tournament secretary, we have allotted the tournaments to several new centres. Now Malkapur in Buldhana district is hosting the state senior tournament from August 20. Wardha, Palghar and Yavatmal have already hosted the tournaments.” BWF certified coach Chetak Khedikar has welcomed the move of station association. " It will help to spread the game in rural areas but it think the association will have to frame rules and regulations", he said.

It can be mentioned here that India’s top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal, have endorsed sport’s new format – AirBadminton-- saying it has the potential to provide an alternative career to retired professionals. (By Nilesh Deshpande)