Mc Garry to conduct camp at DACSA from today

earlier on a tour to India and has varied cricket coaching experience both in UK and Bharat for past 10

years. He will be providing advanced cricketing lessons besides fine tuning the skills of young cricketers

during the camp. Video analysis could help during the coaching. DACSA, who has been promoting cricket for last several years, and will also be guiding their junior trainees during the camp besides providing players from Nagpur for improving their skills . Andy Mc Garry will be holding two sessions ( Morning and evening) for the smooth cricket

program during this period and will be assisted by on ground coaches.