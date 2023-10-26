MCA rope in ex-IPL pacer Trivedi

Addressing media persons Trivedi who had represented Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2013 said " In today's batsmen friendly game, the bowling department is a little bit neglected. Actually, bowling is an art. We have seen that if the team has quality bowlers, then they win more matches. Considering all these things into consideration, we have decided to give importance to the bowling in the camp", he said. Trivedi has claimed 65 wickets in 75 IPL matches. He also played in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, India 'A' and in Under-19 World Cup. He has seven-year experience of coaching the youngsters.

Dr Nilesh Bodne of VIT Engineering College said a residential cricket camp in association with Rajasthan Royals will be conducted at Talegaon high performance centre from April 1 fom Under-14 boys and girls. Professional training, video analysis, open net practice, 40 practice pitches, hostel and food facility, a gymnasium, swimming pool and recreational facility are some of the main features of the camp.

Veteran coach Sunil Mujumdr said summer camp of the MCA will be organised at Vasant Nagar ground from April 10 to June 30 for boys and girls. In this camp the players will be helped to develop their skills and make them physically and mentally strong. The coaches for summer camp include mentor SiddharthTrivedi, fielding coach Harshad Huddar, fast bowling coach Prashant Pathak, spinner coach Anup Shukla, batting and wicket keeping coach Bala Chauhan, assistant coach Narendra Mahajan, batting coach Dr Nilesh Bodne, Ravi, former Ranji player Vikas Sheth, psychologist Dr Nita Adhau an fitness expert Sonali Bodne. Rugved Mujumdar and others were also present at the press conference.