Medal expected from NU women handball team

In the west zone inter-university chanmpionship, Nagpur University has always performed well. In the year 2010, Nagpur women bagged a gold medal in West Zone Championship held at Latur. From 2019 to 2018 RTMNU women team consistently won gold medal. Last time RTMNU women won a gold medal under the leadership of Radhika Raut. In 2021-22 Nagpur University finished fourth and then in 2022-23, they had to satisfy with third place. This year there are lot of expectations from RTMNU women.

Team: Prachi Hadke, Poonam Kadve, Karishna Dhurve, Heena Saifi, Sejal Dhole, Yashashri Meshram, Raivhnavi Dhooe, Arti Umark, A Manisha, Indra Bechpal, Sayali Kinhekar, Sandipata Kumar, Harshita Lungikar, Arya Dumbhare, Kajal Badole, Prajakta Bhalavi . Coach: IS Randhawa. Manager: Rakesh Bansod